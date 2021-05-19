Pembroke Management LTD Has $26.35 Million Position in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Pembroke Management LTD reduced its position in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,509,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,653 shares during the period. Absolute Software makes up about 2.2% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 3.05% of Absolute Software worth $26,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Absolute Software by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Absolute Software stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,373. The stock has a market cap of $694.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.11. Absolute Software Co. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.0639 dividend. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABST. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

