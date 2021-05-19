Pembroke Management LTD Has $33.30 Million Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,046,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,277 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge comprises about 2.8% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $33,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Stoneridge during the first quarter valued at $669,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 94.1% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 108,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 52,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 37.7% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 310,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 85,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

SRI traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $31.11. The company had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,876. Stoneridge, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $845.04 million, a P/E ratio of -114.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Stoneridge’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRI. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CL King lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

