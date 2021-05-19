Penbrook Management LLC Acquires 16,270 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 189.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 30,489 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 825.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 69,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 61,682 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 167,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,852,000 after acquiring an additional 98,562 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $95.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.49. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,359.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

In related news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $11,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,793,934.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $177,882.72. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 470,168 shares of company stock valued at $53,930,719. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

