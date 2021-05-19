Penbrook Management LLC Decreases Stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Penbrook Management LLC reduced its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Navigator were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Navigator by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,345,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 100,971 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 359,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 29,768 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,280,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 183,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVGS opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.43 million, a PE ratio of -100.73 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Navigator had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $70.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

