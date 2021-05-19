Penbrook Management LLC Makes New Investment in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTZ. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Intrusion by 74.8% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter worth about $37,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter worth about $115,000.

In related news, Director Dale Booth purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 12,500 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $331,125.00. Insiders have sold a total of 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,223,305 over the last 90 days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTZ. TheStreet cut Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of INTZ stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. Intrusion Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.95 million, a P/E ratio of -74.76 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 179.98% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

