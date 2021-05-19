Penbrook Management LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Penbrook Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 21.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 290.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,615.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth $197,000.

Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

