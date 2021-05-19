Penbrook Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Penbrook Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.2% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.91. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

