People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,756 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,215 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBCT. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

In related news, EVP Mark F. Herron sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $75,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $126,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,848.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,390 shares of company stock worth $4,179,370. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

