pEOS (PEOS) Price Down 43.7% This Week

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, pEOS has traded 43.7% lower against the US dollar. pEOS has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and $336.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get pEOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00089404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.59 or 0.00335989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.09 or 0.00219624 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.45 or 0.01194393 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00037449 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . The official website for pEOS is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.