PEPS Coin (PEPS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $378.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $265,338.59 and approximately $378.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded down 81.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000121 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00021554 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.36 or 0.00240337 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,967,594 coins and its circulating supply is 44,727,428 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

