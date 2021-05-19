PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.400-9.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.37 billion-$4.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.21 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 2.350-2.350 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.89. 718,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,699. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.48. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $91.26 and a one year high of $162.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.42.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

