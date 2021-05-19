Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will report sales of $1.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the highest is $1.04 billion. Perrigo reported sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year sales of $4.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,528.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 25.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $984,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Perrigo by 84.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 19,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Perrigo by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after buying an additional 107,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRGO stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,103. Perrigo has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average of $43.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -752.87, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.82%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

