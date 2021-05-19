Pershing Square Holdings (LON:PSH) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Pershing Square Holdings (LON:PSH) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:PSH opened at GBX 2,566.10 ($33.53) on Wednesday. Pershing Square has a 12-month low of GBX 1,728 ($22.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,845 ($37.17).

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.