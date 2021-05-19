Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.63

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.37 ($0.02). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 1.43 ($0.02), with a volume of 71,328,435 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) target price on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2 ($0.03).

The company has a market capitalization of £138.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.90.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

