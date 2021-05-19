Petro Matad (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.11. Petro Matad shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 50,000 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.

Petro Matad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRTDF)

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

