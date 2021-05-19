Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Petropavlovsk (LON:POG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

Shares of POG stock opened at GBX 26 ($0.34) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.97. The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.70. Petropavlovsk has a 52 week low of GBX 22.51 ($0.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 41.60 ($0.54).

About Petropavlovsk

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company's principal mining assets include Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir, as well as various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

