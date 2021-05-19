Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Petropavlovsk (LON:POG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.
Shares of POG stock opened at GBX 26 ($0.34) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.97. The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.70. Petropavlovsk has a 52 week low of GBX 22.51 ($0.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 41.60 ($0.54).
About Petropavlovsk
