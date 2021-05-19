PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.99

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.99 and traded as high as $8.27. PFSweb shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 113,197 shares.

PFSW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of PFSweb from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $166.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.91 and a beta of 1.77.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that PFSweb, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Run Capital LP acquired a new stake in PFSweb in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,067,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PFSweb by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 38,542 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 158.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFSW)

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information.

