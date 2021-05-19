Phala Network (PHA) Price Reaches $0.89 on Top Exchanges

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 28.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last week, Phala Network has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00002231 BTC on popular exchanges. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $157.35 million and approximately $70.13 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00076071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00016300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.90 or 0.01191222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,906.02 or 0.09839167 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00055259 BTC.

About Phala Network

Phala Network is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

