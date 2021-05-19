Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.25. Phibro Animal Health reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.70%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

PAHC stock opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 266.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 871,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,268,000 after buying an additional 633,981 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,596,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after buying an additional 242,906 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,119,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 615,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 178,068 shares during the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Earnings History and Estimates for Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

