Phoenix Group’s (PHNX) “Under Review” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 794 ($10.37) to GBX 793 ($10.36) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Phoenix Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 775.33 ($10.13).

Shares of PHNX opened at GBX 719.60 ($9.40) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £7.19 billion and a PE ratio of 7.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 729.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 721.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 575.80 ($7.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 824.40 ($10.77).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $23.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.51%.

In related news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 20,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 721 ($9.42), for a total transaction of £146,391.84 ($191,261.88).

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

