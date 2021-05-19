Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Gap Up to $12.47

Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.47, but opened at $13.09. Photronics shares last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 404 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $815.76 million, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $152.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $123,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,699.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 1,493.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

