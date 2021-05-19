Photronics (PLAB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Photronics has set its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.14-0.20 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.14-0.20 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.05 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.55%. On average, analysts expect Photronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PLAB opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $815.76 million, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Photronics has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $13.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLAB. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $123,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,699.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

