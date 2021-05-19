Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Physicians Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

DOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 138,703 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.96. 107,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,094. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.96. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

