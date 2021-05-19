Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PILBF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

PILBF opened at $0.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. Pilbara Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07.

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

