Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Truist Securities

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.82.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $4.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.63. 5,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,040. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,895.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,506 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,080,000 after purchasing an additional 138,139 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,332,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $33,783,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

