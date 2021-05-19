Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Wendy’s in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of WEN opened at $23.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 14,248.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,970 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,253,000 after buying an additional 2,290,945 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,193,000 after buying an additional 1,704,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,271,000 after buying an additional 1,696,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,083,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

