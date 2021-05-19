PirateCash Market Cap Hits $1.44 Million (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0558 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded down 34.3% against the dollar. PirateCash has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $4,561.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000124 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 32,077,720 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

