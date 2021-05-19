Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Poly is experiencing tightness in its supply chain due to the global semiconductor chip shortage, which is expected to hurt its near-term revenues. It depends on a limited group of suppliers for critical hardware components. The company faces stiff competition across all end markets, which often leads to intense price wars. It has a huge debt burden and is reeling under pressure to meet its financial obligations. Poly faces risks associated with product development. Fluctuations in commodity pricing for various components pose another concern. High research and development cost further strain margins. However, it reported healthy fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the bottom line and the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company has taken concrete steps to control costs and make disciplined investments in new products.”

PLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti upgraded Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Plantronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

NYSE:PLT opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.69. Plantronics has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.30. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Plantronics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,089,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,598,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plantronics by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,986,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,929,000 after buying an additional 360,773 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plantronics by 16.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,908,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,893,000 after buying an additional 840,782 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Plantronics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 954,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,796,000 after buying an additional 97,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plantronics by 40.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 803,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after buying an additional 229,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

