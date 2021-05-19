PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Gap Up to $46.92

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.92, but opened at $51.00. PLBY Group shares last traded at $49.56, with a volume of 14,076 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in PLBY Group in the first quarter worth $1,189,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter worth $1,630,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter worth $1,541,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter worth $1,802,000.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

