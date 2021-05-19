Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Hits New 1-Year High at $98.57

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.57 and last traded at $98.57, with a volume of 358 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.18.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLXS shares. Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Plexus’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $193,545.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,344.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $430,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,315. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Plexus by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Plexus by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Plexus by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Plexus by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plexus by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

