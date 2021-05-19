POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.88

Shares of POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

PORBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average is $19.58.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

