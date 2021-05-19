Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Raises Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,295,011 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,511 shares during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. comprises 11.9% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned 0.90% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $23,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,244,364 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $222,399,000 after buying an additional 2,715,588 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,716,376 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $313,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,098 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,101 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,817,000 after purchasing an additional 733,738 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,380,598 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 681,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,864,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,296,000 after purchasing an additional 212,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BVN stock opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 0.91. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $14.32.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $185.89 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

