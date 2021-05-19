Poolz Finance (POOLZ) One Day Volume Tops $3.83 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 18th. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $11.55 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 41.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $7.30 or 0.00018168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00091185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.81 or 0.00388022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.53 or 0.00227930 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $530.44 or 0.01320946 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00046130 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

