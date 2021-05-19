Poseidon Network (QQQ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $280,621.00

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0276 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Poseidon Network has a market capitalization of $60.80 million and approximately $280,621.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003391 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00129136 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network Profile

QQQ is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Poseidon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using US dollars.

