Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will announce $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.77. Power Integrations reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 127.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on POWI. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.17.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.23. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $50.34 and a twelve month high of $99.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

In related news, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $212,122.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,376. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $127,537.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,834 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,807 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

