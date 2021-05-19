Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) CFO Jay Wells Sells 160,520 Shares

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) CFO Jay Wells sold 160,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $2,760,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,317.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jay Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Jay Wells sold 600 shares of Primo Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $10,200.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Jay Wells sold 132,054 shares of Primo Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $2,289,816.36.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jay Wells sold 500 shares of Primo Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $8,500.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Jay Wells sold 38,960 shares of Primo Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $662,709.60.

On Friday, April 23rd, Jay Wells sold 91,300 shares of Primo Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $1,553,013.00.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at $44,860,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at $35,014,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Primo Water by 365.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,738,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,467 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at $32,228,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at $23,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

