Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,443 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,739 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $8,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2,376.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFPT shares. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.07.

In other news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $324,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,719.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117 over the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $171.07 on Wednesday. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $174.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.23.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

