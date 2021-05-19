PutinCoin Price Down 66.9% This Week (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $176,272.08 and approximately $103.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded 66.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,730.19 or 0.98730109 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00038630 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00011608 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00139606 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001265 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000761 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003825 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

