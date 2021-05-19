Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

Putnam Premier Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,236. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.