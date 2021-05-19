Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Boosted by Wedbush

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for The TJX Companies in a report released on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the apparel and home fashions retailer will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.21.

NYSE TJX opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.36. The stock has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 118.57, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,232,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $145,401,000 after buying an additional 188,388 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 148,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,965,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 266,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,654,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,574,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

