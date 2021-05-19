Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of B&G Foods in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NYSE:BGS opened at $29.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.56. B&G Foods has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $47.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in B&G Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in B&G Foods by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,431 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in B&G Foods by 1,986.7% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 27,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in B&G Foods by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.