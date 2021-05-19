Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Altius Minerals Co. Increased by Cormark (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a research report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$21.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.80 million.

ALS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

ALS stock opened at C$17.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$9.33 and a one year high of C$19.15. The stock has a market cap of C$720.95 million and a PE ratio of -26.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.49.

In other news, insider Altius Minerals Corporation purchased 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.31 per share, with a total value of C$281,907.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$563,814.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.77%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.