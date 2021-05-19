Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. Lowered by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chinook Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.81). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.79) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KDNY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Shares of NASDAQ KDNY opened at $16.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $722.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Chinook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $21.68.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 215.80%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

