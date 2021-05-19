Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for GrowGeneration Corp. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GrowGeneration in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GRWG. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Shares of GRWG opened at $38.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 774.35 and a beta of 3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.14. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $67.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $395,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

