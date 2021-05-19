Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Lemonade, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lemonade in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.91) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.81). William Blair also issued estimates for Lemonade’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.38) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.48) EPS.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 million. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lemonade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

LMND stock opened at $73.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.24. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $583,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,922. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $2,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,120 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.