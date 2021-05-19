Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Raised by Analyst

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.33). Wedbush also issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Magenta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Shares of MGTA stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $563.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 84.9% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 40,596 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $11,237,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $7,104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 670.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 775,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 674,793 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 432,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.