Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Lifted by Analyst

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.62) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.65). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.65) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.05) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RLMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of RLMD opened at $35.43 on Monday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average is $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.35 million, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04.

In related news, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 7,017 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $250,156.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,293.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $106,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at $518,730.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,490 shares of company stock worth $621,812 over the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,918,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,530,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,897,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after buying an additional 24,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 16.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after buying an additional 33,585 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

