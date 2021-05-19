Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada Raised by Desjardins (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Desjardins upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.20. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $9.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.84 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RY. CIBC dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$123.16.

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$123.14 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$82.03 and a 52-week high of C$123.31. The stock has a market cap of C$175.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$117.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$109.75.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.47 billion.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total transaction of C$588,230.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$649,131.53. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total value of C$66,701.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at C$236,685.40. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,949.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.