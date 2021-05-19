Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Cut by Analyst

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Tattooed Chef in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tattooed Chef’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ TTCF opened at $19.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.27. Tattooed Chef has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $28.64.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of Tattooed Chef stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,266,210 shares in the company, valued at $312,662,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel James Williamson acquired 250,000 shares of Tattooed Chef stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,248,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,861,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

