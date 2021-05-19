Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Reduced by Northcoast Research

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intuit in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $5.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.21. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INTU. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.91.

Shares of INTU opened at $417.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit has a 12 month low of $271.54 and a 12 month high of $424.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $406.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.16. The firm has a market cap of $114.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. South State CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

